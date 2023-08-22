Altay Bayindir spotted leaving club complex after passing Manchester United medicals (Photo)

Fenerbahce’s goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, has been spotted in Athens, Greece, undergoing a medical examination in preparation for his potential move to Manchester United.

As per reports from The Athletic, United conducted preliminary tests on Bayindir’s back issue to ensure his fitness for the transfer.

According to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Bayindir has successfully passed his medical assessment, paving the way for his transfer to Old Trafford.

Sabuncuoğlu noted that after the medical evaluations with the Red Devils, Bayindir was expected at the Atatürk Airport General Ation Terminal.

Sources reveal that Manchester United has also reached an agreement to meet Bayindir’s release clause, amounting to approximately €7 million.

This fee is slightly higher than the initial estimate provided by Ornstein.

The decision by Erik ten Hag’s team to pursue Bayindir suggests an imminent departure for Dean Henderson. Speculation points towards Crystal Palace as Henderson’s probable new destination.

If all progresses as planned, Bayindir will likely become Andre Onana’s deputy in the goalkeeper lineup. During the previous season, the Turkish international played in 40 matches across various competitions.

His performance played a pivotal role as Fenerbahce secured a runner-up position in the Super Lig. Additionally, Bayindir contributed significantly to Fenerbahce’s triumph in the Turkish Cup and their advancement to the Europa League Round of 16, where they faced elimination by Sevilla.

Source: People’s Person.

