Alphonsus Ebah Accuses Oshiomhole Of Being Responsible For Controversy Surrounding Selection Of Woman Leader

According to Alphonsus Ebah, chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, the party’s national woman leader is expected to come from Cross River State rather than Edo State.

During an interview, Alphonsus Ebah said that Senator Adams Oshiomhole was behind the APC scandal by backing Dr. Mary Alile Idele to become the party’s national woman leader because she is from his home state of Edo.

According to Alphonsus Ebah, Adams Oshiomhole was present when he phoned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to discuss the matter of the women’s leader’s leadership.

According to Alphonsus Ebah, Adams Oshiomhole was seen dancing and enjoying the illegality and unconstitutionality that led to the election of Dr. Mary Alile Idele as the national woman leader of the APC. Alphonsus Ebah said that the APC had to do the right thing or face dire consequences.

Start watching the video below at the 7-minute mark:

Trustnews1 (

)