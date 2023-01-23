Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid growing calls for anti-graft agencies to carry out thorough investigations on various allegations of graft leveled against some frontline candidates in the race for the presidency, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Lemmy Ughebgbe has lampooned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its perceived hesitation to act on the series of petitions it has received concerning alleged financial impropriety and sharp practices between the flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos-based revenue collection company, Alpha Beta.

Recall that while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded that the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC provide Nigerians with an update on what it has done with the petitions of alleged fraud against Tinubu by the former Managing Director of Alpha Beta, Oladapo Apara.

However, while speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, Ughegbe argued that it was completely wrong for the EFCC to continue to pend investigations on petitions of corrupt practices that have been filed against Tinubu, especially at such a time when Nigerians are on the verge of picking a new Commander in Chief. According to the veteran journalist, it is high time Institutions in the country begin to prove that they are far stronger than any individual.

He said; “I expect that the EFCC itself will rise above whatever political interests and do justice. They should investigate if there are ingredients in this case. The drug-related allegations against Tinubu for instance were things purportedly done in the United States of America, so I do not think that Nigeria has jurisdiction over that matter. But when it comes to issues that have to do with Tinubu’s involvement with Alpha-Beta, I think the EFCC has a duty. And I do not understand why a petition is pending forever before an institution like the EFCC and does not come out with a position. It is quite surprising to find government institutions pandering to whatever political interest is at the moment. And that is why we must continue to emphasize building strong institutions and not strong men.”

You can watch Lemmy Ughegbe’s analysis on AIT below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)