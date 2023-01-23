NEWS

Alpha-Beta: The Man You Relied On To Accuse Tinubu Has Ended Up Endorsing Him – Keyamo Mocks Atiku

Amid an ongoing verbal battle between the camps of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo has come out to mock the PDP presidential candidate over the recent endorsement given to Tinubu by Oladapo Apara, former Managing Director of Alpha-Beta Consulting.

According to reports making the rounds in the country’s media space, Apara, who, some days ago, had allegedly petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), accusing Tinubu of committing financial impropriety through his dealings with the Lagos-based revenue collection firm, has now made a U-turn and endorsed the APC candidate for the office of the president.

Reacting to the development his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Keyamo, who is the chief Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, accused Atiku’s camp of attempting to use Apara against Tinubu by cooking up false allegations against the former Lagos governor. According to him, the plan has backfired because the former Alpha-Beta boss has instead declared the APC candidate as the best man to govern the affairs of Nigeria.

