Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Obidatti Campaign Council, has alleged that one of the main witnesses from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the proceedings at the Election Petition tribunal refused to swear with the Holy Bible.

In an interview with Channels Tv, Osuntokun claimed that the witness, who happened to be a Redeemed Pastor, refused to take an oath in Court and objected to being referred to as a Pastor within the legal proceedings. These actions, according to Osuntokun, not only served as evidence against INEC but also supported their claim of election sabotage.

During the interview, Osuntokun emphasized that numerous observers, including the general situation room observer of Nigeria, reached the same conclusion regarding INEC’s alleged sabotage of the election. He pointed out the specific incident involving the INEC witness, stating that the Redeemed Pastor refused to swear on the Bible while testifying in court. The witness expressed a reluctance to be addressed as a Pastor. Osuntokun connected these actions to a larger issue, describing INEC’s behavior as representative of a systemic crisis within Nigeria and suggesting the existence of rogue agencies.

Osuntokun’s statements highlight the contentious nature of the election proceedings, with the alleged actions of the INEC witness raising questions about the integrity and impartiality of the electoral process. By refusing to take an oath and objecting to his religious title being used in court, the witness’s behavior may be seen as an attempt to undermine the credibility of his testimony or to distance himself from the religious institution he represents.

Osuntokun’s remarks also draw attention to the broader concerns surrounding INEC’s conduct during the election. The allegations of election sabotage, supported by the witness’s actions, suggest a larger issue of distrust in Nigeria’s electoral system. The reference to “rogue agencies” implies a lack of confidence in the various government institutions involved in the electoral process, further deepening the perceived crisis.

”Almost all the observers, including the general situation room observer of Nigeria, came to the same conclusion of how INEC sabotaged the election. A Redeemed Pastor who was INEC’s main witness refused to swear on the Bible in court. Secondly, he said he doesn’t want to be referred to as a Pastor. You see what INEC represent is typical of what has become a systemic crisis in Nigeria. It seems as if we have rogue agencies.”

His interview sheds light on a specific incident that has raised suspicions regarding the transparency and fairness of the election. The refusal of the INEC witness to take an oath and his objection to being identified as a Pastor contribute to the overall perception of an electoral system in crisis, where the actions of key players, such as INEC, are called into question.

Check the video 6:54

KINGSIFY (

)