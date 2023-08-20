NEWS

Almost 90% Of The Governors Tinubu Appointed As Minister Failed Their People In The State – Nabena

A Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Yekini Nabena has taken a swipe at the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the ministerial nominees list he sent to the upper chamber of the national assembly for screening and confirmation.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that the presidency, last week, gave portfolios to the ministerial nominees that were confirmed by the red chamber of the national assembly. Some of the Ministers include former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, All Progressives Congress Women Leader, Betta Edu, Northern Leader, Ali Pate, former Governor of Osun State Adegboyega Oyetola, former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle among others.

The Sun paper reported that Yekini Nabena in an exclusive interview said; “I want to put on record that I am still a member of APC till tomorrow, but as a member of the party, I will tell you that I am disappointed with the calibre of persons President Tinubu assembled”

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page)

He added; “It is disappointing seeing him nominate mostly past governors. People are angry that he went for former governors. Some of them are governors that failed in their states. Almost 90 per cent of the governors Tinubu appointed minister failed their people in the state”

He stated further; “He (Tinubu) is already dining with devils in the former governors he nominated as Ministers. I don’t know the kind of long spoon he is going to use to dine with them because they will soon form another cabal against him.”

