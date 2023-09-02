Allow Us To Bite Now And See If The Bite Will Not Work – Joe Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero had reacted to the failure of the federal government to curb the hardship faced by citizens in the country, after the removal of petrol subsidy. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that the only option left for them is to embark on a strike. According to him, the federal government has requested for enough time to curb hardship but has failed.

He said, “What will work if strike does not work? If they say we have been barking and do not bite, allow us to bite now and see if the bite will not work. You can agree with me that we have been barking, and the federal government has been asking for time to do something, and they have failed to do something. I think the blame should go further on the people who have been living on broken promises. What determines a strong man is not one that destroys every time, but one that checks out options.”

