Allow Us Remand Emefiele For Another 14 Days To Complete The Ongoing Investigation – DSS To Court

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama on Thursday dismissed a fresh application by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking the continuance of the arrest of Godwin Emefiele, the head of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for another 14 days.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Hamza Muazu, the court found that the application constituted an abuse of legal process, adding that the court lacked jurisdiction to grant it.

Notably, the security agency, in a statement marked FCT/HC/M/12105/2023, informed the court that it has discovered new evidence that calls for it to continue to detain the suspended central bank governor.

They therefore asked the court to allow them to remand Emefiele for another 14 days to complete the ongoing investigation.

However, when the matter was called for hearing, Justice Muazu asked the lawyer representing the agency,Victor Ejelonu, to contact him to find out if the court has jurisdiction to entertain the application under Section 293 and regulations. Article 296 of the Criminal Justice Administration Act noted that the said orders gave the Magistrate Court the exclusive right to entertain such an application.

Following the judge’s note stating that the High Court had no jurisdiction to issue the order, the DSS lawyer applied for and withdrew Ejelonu.

It would be recalled that on June 10, DSS operatives raided the residence of Emefiele Ikoyi in Lagos and arrested him.

The arrest comes a day after President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as CBN governor.

The rival CBN boss remained in prison until Wednesday, when he was arraigned at a Federal High Court in Lagos on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Source; The Vanguard paper Online

