Allow the court to carry our its duty, you are yet to recover from the defeat – Tinubu tells Atiku

President Bola Tinubu has urged former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to allow the judiciary to carry out its sacred duty unhindered.

President Tinubu said the attempt to denigrate an important state institution for selfish political ends is fraudulent, disgraceful, and unbecoming of a former Vice President of Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, the President, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement last night, urged the PDP presidential candidate to end his alleged desperation.

We read the ridiculous and mocking statement by the former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is obvious that after the defeat of the All Progressives Congress and the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Vice President is yet to fully recover from the shock of defeat, which is why he is now mischievously trying to come up with yet another series of follies that offend basic logic and rational thinking.

“In an ill-considered and illogical statement, Alhaji Atiku accused the current ruling APC administration of plotting to undermine the judiciary without providing any evidence. Apart from the insinuations and lies contained in the said press release, former Vice President Atiku failed to provide convincing arguments to support his claims of how the Tinubu administration and the APC are seeking to undermine, weaken and compromise the judiciary.

“If the former Vice President believed in democracy and the sanctity of the judiciary, as he claims, he would not be making wild and false allegations aimed at denigrating and demeaning an important institution of government that is supposed to be the bulwark of our democracy.

“He has shamelessly resorted to this despicable attempt to intimidate and blackmail the judiciary when he is a party to a case before the Presidential Court of Appeal.

