Allow Registered Voters Without PVC To Vote – Dunamis Oversea Urges INEC

The 2023 general election is fast approaching and top politicians as well as prominent men have been bringing out their point of view on how the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, should go about the voting process in the upcoming election.

The General Oversea of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has urged INEC and other relevant authorities who will work hand in hand for the upcoming election to allow Nigerians who have fully completed their Permanent Voters Card PVC to be allowed to vote ahead of time.

The man of God disclosed this while preaching to the congregation on Sunday. Revealed that millions of Nigerians have duly registered for their PVC but have not been able to collect cards due to one reason or the other.

“I wish INEC could quickly make legislation which provided that a person who is a registered voter and has not yet been able to get their PVC as a result of no faults of theirs can be allowed to vote.

“I wish they could make such a law because there are millions on their data that are fully registered with evidence of registration but can’t get their PVC for any reason.” Enenche said.

