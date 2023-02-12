This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Allow Old, New Notes Co-Exist For 12 Months, Tinubu Tells CBN

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN, to allow the circulation of the Old N200, N500, & N1,000 Naira notes to co-exist for the next 12 months which is one year.

Furthermore, Senator Bola Tinubu also asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to give a halt to all banking charges until the crises surrounding the new notes resolved and done with.

This was contained in a statement by Tinubu made available to Channels Television by one of his campaign spokesmen, Festus Keyamo on Sunday.

“For the records, I and my running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and our campaign council do not have anything against the CBN Naira redesign and cashless policy in principle,” Tinubu said. “We are, however, only concerned about its disruptive implementation and the hardship it has brought on the generality of our people who currently can’t access their hard-earned money to meet obligations and the attendant consequences on the informal sector, where majority operate.”

He posited thus: “To bring immediate relief to our people, we urge the Central Bank to consider the following:

“Following the advice of the Council of States, the CBN should announce that the old and new Naira notes (especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins) will co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months to follow examples of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policy.

“This will immediately remove growing tension in the country, eliminate panic reactions by the populace and allow time to scale up infrastructural gaps around alternative payment options to cash.

“We advise the immediate suspension of associated charges on online transactions and bank transfers and payments via POS until the current crisis is fully resolved.

