This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Allow Fully Registered Voters Without PVC To Vote, Pastor Paul Enenche Urges INEC

Pastor Paul Enenche, founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant authorities to allow fully registered voters without a permanent voter’s card (PVC) to vote in the upcoming general election.

Enenche stated that millions of Nigerians have completed their registration for PVCs but have not been able to collect them for reasons beyond their control. He urged the authorities to make legislation that would allow such registered voters to vote, as denying them the opportunity would be unfair.

Enenche also called for the provision of a new law that would give election officers, collation centre agents, police personnel, and other individuals who don’t vote the opportunity to do so ahead of the general election, similar to the practice in advanced countries like America. He warned those who plan to obstruct God’s plan for the country during the election period, saying they will face the wrath of God.

It is important to note that having a PVC is a requirement for voting in Nigeria, and that INEC has made several efforts to increase voter registration and distribution of PVCs. However, despite these efforts, there may still be individuals who have completed the registration process but have not yet received their PVC. Allowing such individuals to vote would ensure that their voices are heard and that the election outcome truly reflects the will of the people.

In conclusion, Pastor Paul Enenche’s call for legislation to allow fully registered voters without PVCs to vote is a commendable one, as it would ensure that no eligible voter is denied the opportunity to participate in the election. It is also in line with the goal of creating a fair and transparent election process in Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Heritaged (via 50minds

News )

#Fully #Registered #Voters #PVC #Vote #Pastor #Paul #Enenche #Urges #INECAllow Fully Registered Voters Without PVC To Vote, Pastor Paul Enenche Urges INEC Publish on 2023-01-29 20:29:01