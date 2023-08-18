AllEyesOnTheJudiciary: I Absolutely Have My Eyes On the Judiciary — Dr. Oby Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has weighed in on the controversy generated by the social media campaign, #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary.

The social justice crusader, who was a co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign for the release of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls from Boko Haram captivity, said she has her eyes on the Nigerian judiciary and is delighted to know that many other Nigerians do too.

According to her, the campaign is one of the best things to happen to the judiciary in recent times because, like the other arms of government, it always needs citizens to demand probity for its huge responsibility.

She added that the campaign is a clear message to the judiciary by citizens “who understand the importance of their country joining the league of countries that have through uncompromising adherence to democratic processes, built lasting institutions required for development.”

The #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary campaign aims at reminding the judiciary, especially the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) of its sacred responsibility to dispense justice with the utmost sense of integrity in the petitions before it.

Expectedly, the campaign has generated a lot of controversies, with some Nigerians, especially members of the ruling APC and their supporters, insisting that it aims at browbeating the tribunal to give judgment in favour of the opposition. The controversies were escalated even further earlier this week with the decision of the federal government, through the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), to dissolve the secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) for approving the billboard adverts with the inscription, ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary.’

Many argued then the government’s action was undemocratic and totalitarian. Some, however, said the government was right in the action.

Just like opinions were divided over the government’s decision, those who reacted to Dr. Ezekwesili’s tweet equally had divided opinions about it.

