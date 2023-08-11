Alleged Saboteurs Behind El-Rufai’s Ministerial Setback, Ulamas Claims

According to the Daily Post, the Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has asserted that certain individuals played a role in the thwarting of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s appointment as a minister.

It’s worth noting that El-Rufai’s confirmation for the ministerial role was postponed by the Senate due to delays in completing his security clearances.

Nevertheless, during a press conference in Kaduna, the Ulamas criticized the refusal to confirm El-Rufai, attributing his ordeal to apprehensive figures concerned about his appointment and formidable political standing.

Deputy Chairman of the Council of Imams and Ulamas, Imam Muhammad Kasshim, contended that the former governor’s non-confirmation stemmed from politically motivated vendettas and the misuse of authority by specific individuals.

Imam Kasshim emphasized that the decision to rely on a petition from a Shiite group to oppose his confirmation was misguided.

He further noted that the Shiite group had been banned by the Federal Government, rendering their petition irrelevant. The Ulamas decried the allegations against El-Rufai by both Shiite groups and other entities as baseless and extreme.

They urged the Senate to dismiss these groundless claims and instead confirm him based on his skills and contributions to the progress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

