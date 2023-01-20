This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alleged Money Laundering: Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku Abubakar’s Arrest And Prosecution

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has taken legal action against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar

The Minister took legal action after the expiration of the 72- hour ultimatum given to the relevant anti-corruption agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku.

It will be recalled that Keyamo had in a letter dated January 16, demanded Atiku’s arrest, interrogation and prosecution for alleged money laundering.

In the report which was made by the Vanguard Newspaper, Keyamo, the Director of Public Affairs of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Friday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to compel the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He maintained that Atiku should be quizzed by the relevant agencies, over what he described as an indicting revelation by a whistleblower, Michael Achimugu.

keyamo listed the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as 2nd to 4th defendants respectively.

