NEWS

Alleged Money Laundering: Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku Abubakar’s Arrest And Prosecution

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alleged Money Laundering: Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku Abubakar’s Arrest And Prosecution

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has taken legal action against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar 

The Minister took legal action after the expiration of the 72- hour ultimatum given to the relevant anti-corruption agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku.

It will be recalled that Keyamo had in a letter dated January 16, demanded Atiku’s arrest, interrogation and prosecution for alleged money laundering.

In the report which was made by the Vanguard Newspaper, Keyamo, the Director of Public Affairs of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Friday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to compel the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He maintained that Atiku should be quizzed by the relevant agencies, over what he described as an indicting revelation by a whistleblower, Michael Achimugu.

keyamo listed the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as 2nd to 4th defendants respectively.

What do you have to say about Keyamo’s action? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Gabby4me (via 50minds
News )

#Alleged #Money #Laundering #Keyamo #Files #Suit #Seeking #Atiku #Abubakars #Arrest #ProsecutionAlleged Money Laundering: Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku Abubakar’s Arrest And Prosecution Publish on 2023-01-20 16:22:49



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

7 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

8 mins ago

PHOTOS: Moment Residents Celebrate As Peter Obi’s Helicopter Was Spotted In Kafanchan

16 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Falls Asleep During Peace Committee Meeting In Abuja

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button