Alleged forgery: Benue Deputy Speaker tenders result not issued by WAEC

The deputy speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Danladi Lami, in defence of the forgery allegation against her by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its 2023 candidate for Ado State Constituency of Benue State, Hon. Uloko Agnes, yesterday tendered her West African Examination Council, WAEC, certificate not isused by WAEC at the election petition tribunal in Makurdi.

The certificate which she said is her WAEC certificate was issued by the Ministry of Education, Zamfara State.

The PDP and Hon Agnes are challenging the election of the deputy speaker on the ground that, the deputy speaker presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in her form EC9 (Affidavit of personal particulars).

While under cross examination from the petitioners counsel, Orseer Agena, Hon Lami who already tendered a WAEC certificate issued by the Ministry of Education, Zamfara State, confirmed to the tribunal that certificates are issued by the examination body and schools where such examinations are written.

Hon Lami who tendered a deed poll dated 10th May, 2022 which changed her name from Ogenyi Danladi Lami to Danladi Lami told the court that the name ‘Ogenyi’ is not on any of the certificates she tendered to INEC.

When asked by the petitioners counsel while she didn’t fill the column for former names in her form EC9, the deputy speaker denied that she does not have a former name but only has her present names.

She admitted before the tribunal that the deed-poll she tendered seeking to cure the discrepancies in her names was not registered with the Nigerian Civil Registry.

The Chairman of the Three-member panel, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha

thereafter adjourned the matter to August 3, 2023 for adoption of final written address.

In the petition marked EPT/BN/SHA/3/2023, the petitioners state that Hon Lami presented a forged certificate to INEC in her form EC9, wherein she certified under oath that she secured a First School Leaving Certificate, FSLC and Senior School Certificate, SSCE, in 1998 and 2004 respectively whereas she did not secured FSLC and SSCE in those years.

The petitioners allege that contrary to the express requirement of paragraph ‘C’ of Form EC9, the Deputy Speaker did not state the name of the schools she purportedly obtained the said qualifications used in contesting the 2023 State House of Assembly Election for Ado State Constituency.

The petitioners alleged that the information given by the Deputy Speaker to INEC in form EC9 wherein she said she obtained FSLC from ‘Army Children’ and SSCE from ‘GGDSS’ is false.

The PDP and Hon Agnes alleged that, contrary to the certification under oath by Hon Lami that she is a member of the APC with membership No. BN/GMU/01/04301, the deputy speaker is not a member of the APC as the membership registration form/slip attached to the said form EC9 is that of Ogenyi Ladi Danladi with membership number BN/GMU/04301 and not that of the deputy speaker.

The petitioners further that the exclusion of “Ogenyi” and “Ladi” in Form EC-9 and the inclusion of same in the membership registration form attached to the said Form EC-9 is conclusive proof that the said documents are in respect of different persons.

The petitioners are seeking a declaration voiding the election of the deputy speaker and declaring Hon Uloko Agnes of the PDP as the winner of the election, amongst other reliefs.

Attached are copies of the WAEC certificate tendered by the deputy speaker to INEC, isused by the Ministry of Education, Zamfara State and not WAEC.

