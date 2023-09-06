NEWS

Alleged Drug Trafficking: No evidence that Tinubu was convicted in US – Tribunal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read

According to a report by the Vanguard online newspaper a few minutes ago, the presidential election tribunal said that there was no evidence against the allegation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was convicted in United States of America, USA on a drug trafficking related charges.

The Tribunal dismissed the case in Abuja today while giving verdict on the presidential election petition by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The court in it’s lead judgement in the joint petition filed by Peter Obi and Atiku, held that evidence before it established that the $460,000 fine that was imposed on Tinubu in the US was in a civil matter. He said because it is civil, such fine did not translate to a criminal conviction that was capable of warranting Tinubu’s disqualification from contesting the Presidential election that was held on February 25.

Justice Tsammani said that a careful perusal of exhibits that were adduced before the court revealed that, the case that led to the fine that was awarded against President Tinubu “Was in the civil docket” of the court in the United States.

He then said that Peter Obi and the Labour Party failed to show that Tinubu was indicted, arraigned, tried or convicted for any criminal offence in the USA.

pecial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obi Could Not Specify The Number Of Votes And The Margin Of Lead Affected By Overvoting – Tribunal

4 mins ago

INEC can’t be forced to send election results by electronic transmission – Tribunal

6 mins ago

BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks APC Senator, Ohere, Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner Of Kogi Central Election

13 mins ago

BREAKING: Tribunal Trash Peter Obi, LP’s Argument That Tinubu Failed To Score 25% Votes In FCT, Declares It Irrelevant

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button