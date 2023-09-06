Alleged Drug Trafficking: No evidence that Tinubu was convicted in US – Tribunal

According to a report by the Vanguard online newspaper a few minutes ago, the presidential election tribunal said that there was no evidence against the allegation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was convicted in United States of America, USA on a drug trafficking related charges.

The Tribunal dismissed the case in Abuja today while giving verdict on the presidential election petition by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The court in it’s lead judgement in the joint petition filed by Peter Obi and Atiku, held that evidence before it established that the $460,000 fine that was imposed on Tinubu in the US was in a civil matter. He said because it is civil, such fine did not translate to a criminal conviction that was capable of warranting Tinubu’s disqualification from contesting the Presidential election that was held on February 25.

Justice Tsammani said that a careful perusal of exhibits that were adduced before the court revealed that, the case that led to the fine that was awarded against President Tinubu “Was in the civil docket” of the court in the United States.

He then said that Peter Obi and the Labour Party failed to show that Tinubu was indicted, arraigned, tried or convicted for any criminal offence in the USA.

