Alleged certificate forgery: Classmate, teacher testify for Senator at Kaduna tribunal

In the petition filed against his victory in the March 25 National Assembly election at Kaduna Election Petition Court by Abdullahi Muhammad-Sani of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen. Lawal Adamu-Usman on Sunday brought his classmate and instructor as witnesses.

According to The Punch, the Kaduna North Senator’s election is being challenged by the APC candidate, who asserts that the senator did not visit some of the institutions he listed on his INEC nomination form.

Ibrahim Abdullahi-Jere, one of the witnesses, presented five exhibits in front of the court, which was presided over by Justice H.H. Kereng, including an affidavit of change of name and a class photo of the first respondent.

According to Abdullahi-jere, who testified in court that he was the first respondent’s classmate and cousin as well, their fathers had enrolled them both in Demonstration Primary School, Gwagawala.

The witness also provided an original primary school diploma from Demonstration Primary School and a secondary school transcript.

The respondent’s attorney asked the witness to identify his name and the first respondent from the elementary and secondary school registers during cross-examination, and he did so.

Between 1984 and 1986, according to the second witness, Muhammad Jumah-Yakubu, he instructed the first respondent in grades primary four through six.

He submitted a photo of himself with the school’s head boy and head girl as well as his original and a photocopy of his appointment letter and letter of assumption of duty as a teacher at Demonstration Primary School in Gwagawalada.

The witness also recognized Lawal Abdullahi-Jere as the first respondent from the student directory.

J.J. Usman (SAN), the attorney for the petitioner, objected to the two witnesses and their exhibits.

The panel also warned the media against making false claims in the meantime.

The court, according to Justice H.H. Kereng, would no longer put up with any misrepresentations of its proceedings.

The judge was responding to the Senator’s attorney, M.A. Magaji, who had made a comment concerning media reports that a woman had appeared before the tribunal and said that his client had used her diploma to get into a university.

Additionally, the petitioner’s attorney, J.J. Usman, distanced his client from the report and stated that they would not support or participate in any false publication.

Although journalists were free to cover court proceedings, the judge ruled that they had to stop misrepresenting events and publishing inaccurate information.

He said that going forward, the court will not put up with such violations.

According to The Punch, the first respondent’s attorney requested to end the day’s witness presentations, and the three-person panel adjourned until July 17.

On July 17, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the second and third respondents, respectively, are anticipated to begin their defenses. (NAN)

CREDIT: The Punch

