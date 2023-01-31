This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alleged attack on buhari: Tinubu calls for arrest of PDP spokesperson

For spreading what he called disinformation during Monday’s alleged attack on President Muhammadu buhari in Kano, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC) party takes the lead. Authority, called for the arrest of the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP released a statement accusing Tinubu and Kano Kingdom Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of orchestrating an attack on President buhari, who was visiting the Kingdom of the Northwest on Monday.

Tinubu in a statement issued Monday night in Abuja and signed with the help of Campaign Council Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said he was no longer surprised to learn of the incident. Fantasy attacks on the president are for sale with support of the use of the PDP “because the birthday party has nothing tangible to inform Nigerians about their crumbling presidential campaign.”

“The fabricated attack on President Muhammadu buhari must have taken place in the rich creativity of the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, a certain Debo Ologunagba.

“Only the evil thoughts of the PDP can design an attack on the President of Nigeria. “There is no way the PDP through its paid agents could organize rogues to stage an attack, in such an evil plot now or fate may be responsible.

“We appointed security agencies mainly police and the Ministry of State Services immediately arrested the Minister of National Publicity PDP for questioning about this imaginary attack,” he said.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to ignore ‘this fake news from a party that has lost touch with the truth and is struggling with the pain of violating its own rotation rules’, Tinubu said the PDP had staged fake news against him and tried in vain to explain.

He declared; “We hope the celebration can also aim to embarrass President buhari in Kano and then place the blame on the Governors of the host country Ganduje and Tinubu. “This is due to the fact that the PDP recently went from being a vocal critic of buhari to being a spokesperson for buhari! Last time, he gave himself a false interpretation of Asiwaju’s assertion in Abeokuta as an attack on President buhari.

“It is quite clear to Nigerians that learning of the PDP’s impending defeat in the run-up to the presidential election pushed the birthday celebration and its candidate into a frenzied psychedelic mode. of foolish, ludicrous prayers and mockery of lies and fabrications for APC and its candidate.

“PDP is a crazy drowning birthday party that clings to any straw of lies and lashes out at every illusory instruction to keep it afloat – even as it sinks.

“We hope Nigerians are not fooled by using blatant antics. The PDP is currently conducting the most unethical, dangerous and unelegant, abusive, blatant and divisive marketing campaign in the Nigerian election campaign archive. “The other day, PDP candidate Atiku openly stated that the North should no longer vote for people outside the region. It’s been the same fashion that has characterized the PDP campaign ever since.

“Unlike the creation of the PDP, President buhari has been well received in Kano State these days using the most amazing people and authorities in the kingdom where he has ordered 8 missions that have Major impacts include an underpass overhead bridge and most cancer centres.

“On Sunday, we alerted the state to a plot to use the PDP to orchestrate and carry out various evil schemes aimed at smearing, mocking and discrediting President Muhammadu buhari and the candidate our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu said: “Nigerians in good faith could have been seen through use now if we hadn’t improved the false warning in our statement issued on January 29, 2023, in which we refer to the evil plot of the PDP and their mercenaries,” Tinubu said.

