Allegation: Plot To Subvert Justice in Ado Assembly Petition Uncovered

By Lancelot Adegboyega in Abuja

August 9, 2023

One Mr Justin Okopi in Makurdi has alleged that a plot to subvert the course of justice in the matter brought before the Benue State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal instituted by Hon. Mrs. Agnes Uloko against the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Mrs. Lami Danladi, has been uncovered.

He said the Deputy Speaker, fearing an imminent unfavorable judgement against her at the Tribunal has ran to Aso Rock, Abuja to appeal for intervention from the top to get for her a favourable judgement.

Deputy Speaker Lami is said to have been taken to the Vice President by someone who she and her godfathers had promised to make a commissioner in return for facilitating the audience with the VP, and the contact woman’s name was yesterday among the list of Commissionership nominees unveiled by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Okopi further revealed that the VP had assured the Benue Assembly Deputy Speaker of his intervention to get for her favourable judgement at the Tribunal, and also given to her a few tips for her lawyers to employ as technicalities.

Events at the Tribunal sitting in Makurdi have all along been indicative that the Deputy Speaker has a poor case of certificate forgery which she had admitted to while testifying under oath before the Tribunal, with her defense team having struggled in the face of the evidence entered by counsel to the petitioner to prove the case against her.

It is, however, the expectation that justice will be done in the matter as the integrity of members of the Tribunal is not in doubt, even as they from the onset assured all parties of fairness and equity in arriving at their decisions.

