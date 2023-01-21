Allegation of Corruption: Keyamo seeks a court order for the arrest and trial of Atiku.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State for Labor and Employment, requested an order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the arrest and prosecution of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Friday after his 72-hour ultimatum expired.

In the Writ of Summons that he submitted to the court, he insisted that the former Vice President has a case to answer in light of the recent revelation that he had previously conspired to steal public funds from the country by using what were called “Special Purpose Vehicles,” or SPVs.

Based on indicting revelations and evidence that were released by a whistleblower, Mr. Michael Achimugu, he maintained that the PDP flag bearer ought to have been invited and questioned by relevant security agencies.

In his suit, listed as the second-to-fourth defendants: FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2022 are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

He, the ruling All Progressives Congress’ Director of Public Affairs, is asking the court to rule that Abubakar “is under a legal obligation to make available to the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Defendants, for the purpose of aiding their investigation, information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his named Michael Achim Between 1999 and 2007, when the first defendant was vice leader of Nigeria, Special Purpose Vehicles were used to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds.

It is important to recall that he demanded his arrest, interrogation, and prosecution for alleged corruption and money laundering in a letter dated January 16.

In the event that the security agencies did not respond to the 72-hour deadline, he had threatened legal action.

He stated to the court that, despite the seriousness of the allegations leveled against the first defendant, he has refused to cooperate with security agencies in their investigations.

The court procedure went on to say, “That if this honorable court does not grant the reliefs sought by the Plaintiff, a grave crime and/or infraction of our laws would have gone undetected.”

In the meantime, no date has been set for the hearing.

