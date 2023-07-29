Allan Saint Maximin joins Firmino and Mahrez at Al Ahli

Few moments ago, Bleacher Football Report revealed that Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli has completed the signing of Allan Saint Maximin from Newcastle United.

Bleacher Football Report revealed this on their Official Facebook page today being Friday the 28th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Al Ahli have been linked with Maximin for the past couple of weeks now and it’s absolutely amazing knowing that they have finally gotten their man. The France International have now joined the likes of Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez at the club and the front line is really scary.

Recall that few weeks ago, Al Ahli completed the signing of Edou Mendy and Roberto Firmino from Chelsea Football Club and Liverpool Football Club respectively.

They have now added Riyad Mahrez and Saint Maximin to the team and they are not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon as they are still looking forward to bringing in more players to the club inorder to be able to compete for titles.

Allan Saint Maximin was regarded as one of the best player in the Newcastle United team known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills and speed but things took a different turn for him in the second half of last season, as he fell out of favour with the manager due to his injuries and inconsistency. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

