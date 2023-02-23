This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Yoruba Obas From Southwest Has Adopted Tinubu as Presidential Candidate For Saturday’s Election

The Conference of Yoruba Obas has unanimously endorsed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu , ahead of the Saturday, February 25 elections.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the traditional rulers of the Yoruba people from Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, disclosed this in a communique issued after a meeting held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

It was gathers that the traditional rulers were satisfied with Tinubu’s presentation during the meeting.

The Yoruba traditional leaders noted that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of Nigeria.

The monarchs reportedly acknowledged Tinubu’s “solid democratic credentials and unwavering commitment to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.”

“It’s a clear endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a result of his excellent track record and great achievement which put him above other candidates as the only personality that would bring unity, fairness and justice to the Nigeria system,” the communique read in part.

Meanwhile, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has said nobody is above the king in Yorubaland as the kings in Yorubaland have endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria in the February 25, poll.

Oba Akanbi made the remark at the Yoruba and Southwest leaders of thought summit on Monday, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Oluwo of Iwo, apparently made the remark in reference to the widely publicised endorsement of other political party candidate by Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo.

“Nobody is above, and older than a king in Yorubaland, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our son and we must support him.

“We in Yorubaland have endorsed Tinubu. Anyone in Afenifere that accept Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we accept him, anyone in Afenifere who don’t accept Tinubu, we are king over him and it is Tinubu we want”. the monarch said.

