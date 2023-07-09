All Through Our Campaign, Peter Obi Never Campaigned For LP; It Was All About Him — Ayobambi Arabambi

During an interview with Arise , Ayobami Arabambi, Factional National Public Secretary of the Labour Party, stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to campaign for the party all through their campaign, pointing out that it was all about him. He made the statement after he was asked to explain why he called Peter Obi a nominal presidential candidate.

He also stated that Peter Obi was corrected and told to always mention his vice each time he’s campaigning. He further stated that there were reports that Obi never supported the governorship candidate of their party in Enugu State and Ebonyi State.

According to him, “All through our campaign, Obi never campaigned for the Labour Party, and I stand to be corrected. Obi never campaigned for any candidate of the Labour Party anywhere. It is all about him, and it was while he was corrected that he started mentioning Datti. It is all about him, and I want to remember that during one of your sessions, a woman challenged him about his conduct during the governorship election. He said we have a bunch of candidates that have no character and are not competent, and therefore, he’s endorsing the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu. He did so in Ebonyi and many other states, so a person like that cannot be seen as a full-fledged Labour Party member because he only came about himself and himself alone. “

