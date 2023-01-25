This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Those Shouting Over Insecurity Have Not Said Anything On The Killing Of Chris Ohizu -Imo Govt

The Imo state government has reacted to the unfortunate and cruel death of the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of Imo state, Chris Ohizu on Monday, where they not only commiserated with the family, but also stressed that those who are quick to speak about insecurity in the state have so far not spoken anything regarding such a painful act.

The statement which was made available by the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, according to Channels Television, decried the fact that those who are always on their heels to speak about the security issues affecting the state have kept quiet on the more important aspect, like the killings of some of the chieftains in the state, both of the past, and the recent one, being Chris Ohizu.

He said they haven’t condemned these attacks which have mainly been targeted towards members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo state, while adding that the Imo state government will fish out those responsible for these heinous crimes, and ensure justice is done.

In his words…”It is unfortunate that even those who are quick to shout over insecurity in the state never found their voices to condemn these cold-blooded killings in the past and are not saying anything also on the latest killing”

Recall that many had expressed concerns over the gruesome killing of Chris Ohizu after he was kidnapped by gunmen.

