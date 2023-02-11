All This Suffering Inflicted On Nation Is Just To Stop One Man From Being Elected President – FFK

The Director, News Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK has taken to his verified Twitter page to allege that all this suffering inflicted on the nation is just to hinder one man from being elected president.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Fani Kayode tweeted some minutes ago on his microblogging, Twitter to allege that all this suffering and wickedness imposed on the country and foisted on a people just to hinder one man from being elected president.

However, Fani Kayode concluded his statement by saying that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima will be elected President & Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 14 days time.

In his tweet, Fani Kayode wrote below:

“All this suffering and wickedness inflicted on a nation and foisted on a people just to stop ONE MAN from being elected President.

“Yet we shall prevail and Tinubu and Shettima WILL be elected President & Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 14 days time.”

﻿

