‘All These Guys On S/M & Some Of Them Flying Like Bats Don’t Know What’s Happening On Ground’ – Kwankwaso

Ahead of the February general elections, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during a recent interview reacted to online polls that continues to place him at fourth position. He said the polls were unrealistic and was being sponsored by some presidential candidates who are looking to get donations or social media presence. He further asserted that some of the candidates on these social media polls don’t know what is happening on ground – at the grassroot level.

Speaking on, Kwankwaso stressed that his party had a better chance of being elected into office because it has more support from the grassroots unlike other political parties that thrive on social media or the ones that the candidates fly up and down. He said the NNPP probably has the highest number of names submitted to INEC and also probably the party with the best quality candidates.

Speaking on the polls, he said “Some people are promoting themselves to get donations and get support to prove to people that they are this and that. Look, we are the people on the ground. All theses guys are in the social media, some of them are flying in the air like bats; they don’t even know what’s happening here on the ground. We have gone round this country, there’s no state that I have not visited. “

Kwankwaso further stressed that he’s visited hundreds of local governments in Nigeria, talking to the people directly and visiting traditional rulers as well as other senior citizens in the country.

