All The Programmes The President Intends To Put In Place Are Workable Problems— Ahmed Sajoh

During an interview with AIT , Ahmed Sajoh, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Media Campaign Council, stated that the president delivered a good speech and that all the programmes he intends to put in place are workable problems. He revealed that there was a time when the CNG was introduced, but the people who were benefiting from the subsidy sabotaged it for their own benefit.

He added that he knows the concerns of the people because he has been in a state cabinet for four years and has also been a local government secretary for about a year and some months.

According to him, “all the programmes the president intends to put in place are workable problems. Take, for example, the CNG buses. The CNG process in this country was sabotaged because the CNG is about N110 per litre, which is about one sixth of the price of fuel, and there were seventeen locations in this country where this CNG would have been available to people. Somehow, those who are benefiting from the subsidy regime sabotaged the CNG so that we could continue to maintain the subsidy. I think there are a lot of things in this speech that are very good, but like you have your concerns, I have been in a state cabinet for four years, I have been a local government secretary for about a year and some months, and I understand exactly where your fears are coming from. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: AIT (15:28)

Square (

)