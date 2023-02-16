All The Old And New Notes Shall Remain In Use As Legal Tender In Kaduna – Gov El-Rufai Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a nationwide broadcast in the early hours of today regarding the lingering problem of new Naira scarcity.

It would be recalled that Nigerians have been complaining over their inability to access the notes through their banks.

As a result of the problem, president Buhari directed that only the 200 old naira notes should go on circulation along with the new notes.

Reacting over the development, the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai said during a state broadcast that Kaduna citizens should continue to use all the old naira notes.

According to him, nobody should be afraid to use the old naira notes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the old and new notes shall remain in use as legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise. I therefore appeal to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to use the old and new notes side by side without any fear.” El-Rufai stated his Facebook page on Thursday.

Enecheojo (

)