All The Evidence Is Clear & EU Report Has Come Out To Corroborate What We All Know Transpired -Group

The Director General of Good Governance Institute (GGI) and one of the Leaders of the Obidient Movement, Mr Marcel Ngogbehei has claimed that the evidence that was tendered at the presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has shown that Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party clearly won the February 25 poll.

Ngogbehei, who is also a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at the London Business School (LBS), made the statement on behalf of the group yesterday in London.

In the statement which was also made available to Tribune paper, Ngogbehei said the recent final report by the European union has pointed to the fact that it is Peter Obi That won the election.

“All the evidence is clear, and the European Union Election report has come out clearly to corroborate what we all know transpired in Nigeria.” Tribune paper quoted Ngogbehei as saying.

Speaking further, Ngogbehei said “There’s now no hiding place for the little goldfish; the courts should do the right thing and declare Peter Obi the winner.”

