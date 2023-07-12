Mr Marcel Ngogbehei, the Director General of the Good Governance Institute (GGI) and a prominent leader of the Obedient Movement, has asserted that evidence presented at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja has conclusively demonstrated that Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, emerged as the clear winner of the February 25 poll. As a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at the London Business School (LBS), Ngogbehei made this statement on behalf of the group in London.

In his own words:

“All the evidence is clear, and the European Union Election report has come out clearly to corroborate what we all know transpired in Nigeria.” Tribune paper quoted Ngogbehei as saying.

Speaking further, Ngogbehei said “There’s now no hiding place for the little goldfish; the courts should do the right thing and declare Peter Obi the winner.”

Ngogbehei, speaking on behalf of the Obedient Movement, emphasized that the recent final report by the European Union (EU) substantiates the claim that Peter Obi was the rightful victor in the election. This report was made available to the Tribune paper. The findings from the EU report align with the evidence presented at the election petition tribunal, which further strengthens the argument in favor of Obi’s win.

The Good Governance Institute (GGI) and the Obedient Movement have consistently championed the cause of transparency, integrity, and fair electoral processes in Nigeria. Ngogbehei’s statement underscores their unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the true will of the people is reflected in election outcomes.

With his background as a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at the prestigious London Business School (LBS), Ngogbehei brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to support his claim. His credibility as a prominent figure within the Good Governance Institute and the Obedient Movement lends weight to his assertion that Peter Obi emerged as the rightful winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Ngogbehei’s statement highlights the importance of the evidence presented at the election petition tribunal and the significant role played by external bodies, such as the European Union, in validating the legitimacy of the election results. This development adds further momentum to the movement calling for a reevaluation of the electoral outcome and for Peter Obi to be recognized as the duly elected president.

