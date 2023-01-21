This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All the candidates claim to be my mentees, and I know them very well; that is why I choose PO-OBJ

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, says that all the presidential candidates that are contesting for the seat of the president claim to be my mentees, and I know them very well. That is why I chose the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He further stated that, as a mentor to all of them, I must be right in choosing who will ever have the capacity of leading this country. I have done this in the past. When President buhari wanted to become president, I said that he did not really understand the economy, and that is the truth. “We all have seen how Nigeria’s economy has gone downward,” he said.

According to him, when I said that buhari did not understand what the economy was all about, it was not that I was running him down; it was just the truth. “All the presidential candidates claim to be my mentees, and I know them very well.” “That is why I chose Peter Obi to become the president of Nigeria because he has the capacity,” he said.

