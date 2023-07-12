NEWS

All The Agencies That Were Created Out of The Police Are Now Bigger Than The Police —Sen Ita Enang

During an interview with Arise , Sen. Enang, a former governorship aspirant of Akwa-Ibom State, stated that all the agencies that were created out of the police are now bigger than the police, pointing out that If we should consider the situation of the police, we would pity them.

 

He added that some of these agencies are not supposed to exist because they serve as leakages to the country’s economy. He added that when he was in the House of Representatives, he opposed the decision to have the EFCC and the ICPC.

 

According to him, “If you take the history of the police, you’ll see that all the agencies that were created out of the police are now even bigger than the police. If you go to the EFCC, they look more important than the police. If you went to others that were created by the police, you would pity the police. So it is now rather good for us. And that is the defence sector. In the economic sector, it is rather good for us; there are so many duplicating agencies that are existing, and if I go back a little, why do you have the EFCC and you have the ICPC? Of course, everybody knows that, from the beginning, when the bill was introduced in the house, I was in the House of Representatives at that time. I opposed it at the beginning, and I still oppose it.

 

Video Credit: Arise (28:17)

