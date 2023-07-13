All Secessionist Agitators In The Southeast Must Be Denounced By Igbos For Peace To Reign- Dahiru

Alhaji Majid Dahiru, a well-known journalist and public affairs commentator, has called on the Igbo community to reject the political sentiments associated with secessionist agitators in order to restore peace in the southeastern states.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program, Dahiru, who is also a columnist for The Premium Times, emphasized that the persistence of criminal activities in the region is partly due to the tendency of Igbo people to approach secessionist movements with political considerations rather than outright condemnation.

Dahiru explained that these sentiments have provided a platform for criminals to pose as freedom fighters and inflict violence upon innocent individuals in the region under the pretext of enforcing a dubious sit-at-home order. He acknowledged that the situation in the Southeast has both criminal and political dimensions, initially attracting the sympathy of the Igbo population towards secessionist agitators. However, these agitators have now deted from their original intentions and begun terrorizing the very people they claim to be fighting for.

The veteran journalist stressed that for peace to be restored, it is crucial for the Igbo community to disavow and dissociate themselves from these separatist groups that engage in criminal activities, thereby denying them the legitimacy they seek. He noted that positive developments are already taking place, with some governors and individuals openly addressing the issue and demanding the arrest of those instigating violence. This growing realization among the Igbo population reflects an understanding that these criminals are capitalizing on existing political challenges in Nigeria to establish a reign of terror and criminality.

Dahiru’s appeal to the Igbo community revolves around the need to abandon the political sentiments attached to secessionist movements. By doing so, the community can effectively denounce the actions of criminal elements operating under the guise of freedom fighters.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

The journalist highlighted the importance of this shift in mindset to restore peace and security in the Southeast. Encouragingly, some governors and citizens have already begun taking a stand against these activities, signaling a growing recognition of the perpetrators’ exploitation of Nigeria’s political issues for their own malicious purposes.

