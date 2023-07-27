All President Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees And Their State Of Origin

The long-awaited list of ministerial nominees from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was finally unveiled in the Nigerian Senate on Thursday. Naija reported that the list, comprising 28 names, was presented to the Senate by Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In what appears to be the first batch of nominees, the president sent only 28 names, even though Nigeria’s constitution requires ministers to represent all 36 states of the nation. The list features prominent individuals from various states who have been chosen for ministerial roles.

Below is a compilation of the ministerial nominees and their respective states of origin:

1. ABUBAKAR MOMOH – EDO STATE

2. YUSUF MAITAMA – BAUCHI STATE

3. UMAR DANGIWA – KEBBI STATE

4. HANNATU MUSAWA – KATSINA STATE

5. UCHE NNAJI – ENUGU STATE

6. BETA EDU – CROSS RIVER STATE

7. DORIS ANIETE UZOAKA – IMO STATE

8. DAVID UMAHI – EBONYI STATE

9. NYESOM EZENWO WIKE – RIVERS STATE

10. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE

11. NASIR EL RUFAI – KADUNA STATE

12. EKPERIKPE EKPO – AKWA IBOM STATE

13. NKIRU ONYEJEOCHA – ABIA STATE

14. OLUBUNMI TUNJI OJO – ONDO STATE

15. STELLA OKOTETE – DELTA STATE

16. UJU KENNEDY OHANEYE – ANAMBRA STATE

17. BELLO MOHAMMED GORONYO – SOKOTO STATE

18. DELE ALAKE – EKITI STATE

19. LATEEF FAGBEMI – KWARA STATE

20. MOHAMMED IDRIS – NIGER STATE

21. OLAWALE EDUN – OGUN STATE

22. WAHEED ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE

23. IMAAN SULEIMAN IBRAHIM – PLATEAU STATE

24. PROF ALI PATE – BAUCHI STATE

25. JOSEPH OTSEN

26. SEN. ABUBAKAR KYARI – BORNO STATE

27. SEN JOHN ENO – CROSS RIVER

28. SEN SANI ABUBAKAR – NIGER STATE

The list represents a mix of experienced individuals from various backgrounds who are expected to play significant roles in the development and governance of the nation. As the Senate commences deliberations on the nominees, Nigerians anticipate a thorough screening process to ensure the appointment of competent and dedicated individuals who will contribute positively to the nation’s growth and progress.

