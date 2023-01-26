All Prayers For Gov Adeleke Of Osun State, He Shall Prevail In The Name Of The Almighty – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say all prayers for Governor Adeleke of Osun state.

It was reported that Gboyega Oyetola, former Osun governor, and the APC petitioned the tribunal to challenge the election victory of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.

On that note, the All Progressives Congress in the state has asked members of the party to embark on a seven-day fasting and prayer session to unseat governor Adeleke as the tribunal delivers its judgment.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say all prayers for the governor of Osun state, governor Adeleke.

Shehu Sani added to his statement by praying for governor Adeleke. Shehu Sani said he shall prevail in the name of the Almighty God.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“All prayers for Governor Senator Adeleke of Osun State. He shall prevail in the name of the Almighty.”

