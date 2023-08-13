All Petitions Filed Against Tinubu’s Election Victory Are Hopeless- APC Chieftain, Ajibola Bashiru

As Nigerians anxiously await the final verdict of the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices currently presiding over the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru has come out to dismiss the potency of the petitions that have been filed against the victory secured by the ruling party at the February 25 polls.

According to a report posted on Twitter by Channels TV on Sunday, August 13, Bashiru, who was recently appointed as the APC’s National Secretary, was speaking during an interview when he insisted that having gone through the contents of the petitions filed by opposition candidates in line with the Electoral Act, he came to the conclusion that the cases challenging his party’s election victory were hopeless.

He said; “From my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions, and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions filed against President Bola Tinubu’s election victory are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time dismissing it. They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”

