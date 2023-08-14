All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election Are Hopeless And Nobody needs to Waste Time Dismissing It – Ajibola Basiru

The new National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru has stated that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless.

According to Daily Post paper, Senator Ajibola Basiru stated this when he appeared on Channels Television political programme anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

Senator Ajibola Basiru said; “From my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing it.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

He added; “They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless,”

The recent statement by the new National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress which was shared by Daily Post on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)