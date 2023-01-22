NEWS

All Party Leaders In Rivers Including Gov Wike Agreed To Pick Tinubu Because He’s The Best— PDP

The members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State have agreed to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu, Sun Newspaper authoritatively reported.

According to the Newspaper, one of the party leaders in the state, Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area who spoke with newsmen today stated that the stakeholders of the Rivers State PDP unanimously agreed to support Tinubu because they found out that he is the best candidate among the four leading contestants.

Samuel revealed that the state PDP will not support Atiku Abubakar until governor Wike instructs them to do that because he is their leader and they are following his footstep.

“All the party leaders, including the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike after they dumped the party’s presidential candidate, they x-rayed the other two frontrunners, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and they picked Bola Tinubu because he is a true unifier and best candidate,” Samuel added.

