All Nigerians By Right Can Say Whatever They Want Of The Buhari Administration – Muhammadu Buhari

The immediate past President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has stated that all Nigerians can say whatever they want about his administration.

The Nigerian Tribune paper reported that Muhammadu Buhari stated this while reacting to the corruption allegations levied against him by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Muhammadu Buhari left office as Nigerian President on the 29th of May, 2023. He was succeeded by former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mohammed Adoke had earlier stated; “I have been a victim of corruption allegations by the immediate past government. The most incompetent government we’ve ever seen in this country; ran by the most incompetent President that this country has ever had and will never have again. And ran by a set of political morons,”

Reacting through his media aide, Garba Shehu, former President Muhammadu Buhari said; “It was rooted in administrations that predated that of President Muhammadu Buhari. Adoke was a product of the administration that planted the evil foundation and the judgments that resulted therefrom.”

He added; “The logical conclusion any reasonable person can make on P&ID, Paris Club and Ajaokuta is that President Buhari came on a rescue mission and effectively saved Nigeria from corrupt undertones that were planted to expose its economy to imminent collapse”

He stated further; “No major commercial airlines incident was recorded throughout this period. All Nigerians by right can say whatever they want of the Buhari administration.”

He noted; “No one is offended by their actions, right or wrong. But when you come out with innuendos of corruption written all over your face and say that you want to moralise and pontificate, Nigerians in different walks of life will have problems with that.”

