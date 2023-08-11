NEWS

“All Hope Is Not Lost For A Peaceful Resolution, Restoration Of Democracy And Stability” – Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

According to Vanguard, ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, has ordered emergency forces to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

ECOWAS President Omar Alieu Touray made the statement while reading the ECOWAS resolution on the Niger coup at an emergency ECOWAS meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

He also called on the African Union, partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution of the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS said the coup leaders of the Niger Republic rejected all efforts for dialogue with them as they condemned the continued detention of President Mohamed Bazoumi and members of his family.

The resolution reads in part: “Tell the Committee of the Chiefs of Defense Staff to immediately activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements.” Deploy an ECOWAS Standby Force to Restore Constitutional Order in the Republic of Niger.

“Reaffirm your continued commitment to restoring constitutional order through peaceful means.”

Details of possible military action by ECOWAS and its impact on Niger were not immediately clear.

“All hope is not lost” for “a road map for a peaceful resolution, restoration of democracy, and stability,” said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the emergency meeting.

But he added, “No option is ruled out, including the use of force as a last resort.” If we don’t do it, no one else will do it for us.”

Ahead of the closed-door talks, Tinubu stressed that ‘we will base our approach on diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.’ The Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara, announced that the West African bloc “intervened in the past in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau”, when the constitutional order of the countries was threatened.

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Benue assembly screens eight of Gov Alia’s 17 commissioner-nominees

1 min ago

They Will Stop At Nothing To Widen The Rift Between Me And Governor Godwin Obaseki – , Philip Shaibu

8 mins ago

Big Madam Gowns, Mothers Refine Your Wardrobe With This Elegant Outfits

10 mins ago

Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Reacts To Alleged Rumors That He’s Planning To Defect To The APC

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button