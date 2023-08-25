All Eyes On The Judiciary:How Can you just carry billboards & blackmail the judiciary? -Frank Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has expressed his opinion following reports that the Nigerian Federal Government has instructed the removal of “All Eye On The Judiciary” billboards across the country.

The Sun paper reported that Chief Frank Kokori, in an exclusive interview said; “How can people just put billboards all over the places, warning the judiciary to be careful; all eyes on the judiciary? Has that ever happened since 1959 when we started having elections in this country? How can you just carry billboards and blackmail the judiciary?”

He added; ” Just because the judges will not answer you, you are blackmailing them? Why should anybody blackmail the judiciary?” The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) did not make any mistake during the general elections”

As Nigerians anticipate the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, billboards with the slogan “All Eye On The Judiciary” are being put up in various locations across the country. This comes as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, contest the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the tribunal. Chief Frank Kokori’s recent statement, shared by The Sun paper on its verified Facebook page, has sparked numerous reactions from Nigerians on social media.

