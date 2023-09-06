All Eyes On The Judiciary For Justice, Not Judgement – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo shared a tweet ahead of the PEPC on the 6th of September. According to him, he said everyone is looking up on the judiciary for their action.

( Photo Credit : Twitter, Kenneth Okonkwo Official Twitter Page )

Furthermore, Kenneth Okonkwo pointed out that when INEC declared Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, the nation’s citizens allegedly refrained from celebrating. Consequently, the spotlight now rests squarely on the judiciary, as Kenneth Okonkwo asserted that the outcome of their decision on September 6th will determine whether Nigeria will continue to be in a state of mourning or will rejoice.

( Photo Credit : Twitter, Kenneth Okonkwo Official Twitter Page )

In his tweet, he wrote:

“When INEC declared it’s candidate, the winner, or whether joy will come to Nigerians after all. All eyes on the judiciary for justice, not judgment. In God we trust”.

Kenneth Okonkwo further underlined that the eagerly awaited PEPC judgment on September 6th, 2023, will carry significant implications for democracy and social justice, not only within Nigeria but also on a global scale.

Below is screenshot of his posts

