All Eye On The Judiciary : How Can You Just Carry Billboards And Blackmail The Judiciary? – Kokori

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori has shared his views after the Federal Government of Nigeria reportedly ordered the removal of “All Eye On The Judiciary” billboards nationwide.

The All Eye On The Judiciary, AEOTJ,’ have been set up in various locations as Nigerians anticipate the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

The verdict is eagerly awaited as both Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, challenged the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

According to a report by The Sun paper, Chief Frank Kokori, in an exclusive interview, said; “How can people just put billboards all over the places, warning the judiciary to be careful; all eyes on the judiciary? Has that ever happened since 1959 when we started having elections in this country? How can you just carry billboards and blackmail the judiciary?”

He further remarked, “Is it fair to blackmail judges simply because the judges will not answer you? Why resort to blackmailing the judiciary?” Chief Kokori also emphasized that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) did not make any mistake during the general elections”

