All Attempts By The APC To Turn Col Chinyere Obi Away From Obi Failed, Hence The Blackmail- Okonkwo

In a statement released by Col Chinyere Obi during her interview with Punch papers, she revealed how she sold some of her properties in order to support Obi’s presidential ambition, during the campaign season. The retired Col noted that she will never forgive Obi and the Labour Party for abandoning her.

Reacting to this statement released by Col Chinyere Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo released a statement his twitter handle where he said;

“I was with my sister and our Veteran Distinguished Military Officer, Col Chinyere Obi (Retd) at the Merit House, Abuja, on the 19th of July, 2023 at an Obedient movement organised event to mark the birthday party of @PeterObi where we talked over some communication mix up when some hired hoodlums shot her for defending the votes for a new Nigeria and she reinstated her love for the quest for a new Nigeria championed by @PeterObi.

All attempts by the agents of the failed ruling party to dissuade her from her principled stand for a new Nigeria failed, hence their resort to unending blackmail using her image for their unfounded propaganda. We love you, Col Obi, till tomorrow”. What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)