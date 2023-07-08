Aliyu Gebi Reveals The Reason Why The DSS First Came Out To Say Emefiele Is Not With Them

During an interview with Arise , Aliyu Gebi, a security analyst, revealed the reason why the DSS came out to say Emefiele was not with them during the time when rumours were already out that he was with them. He revealed that the DSS said so because the suspended CBN governor was actually not with them at that time.

He further stated that the DSS is one agency that always says it as it is. He added that the DSS made it known after arresting Emefiele that he’s now with them. He, however, stated that there would be a genuine reason why the DSS had decided to keep him with them up to this moment.

According to him, “the DSS, just like you’ve said, is one agency that does not flout rules and regulations. There’s absolutely no way or reason whatsoever that the competent court of jurisdiction will give an order to the DSS, and the DSS will not follow. If you remember, when the allegation started that the CBN governor had been picked up, the DSS came out, and the spokesperson said, No, he’s not with us because at that particular point, he was not in the DSS. And when he was with the DSS, they came out to say it. So they are one agency that will say it as it is, and they’ll always follow due process, so if these two gentlemen are still being held as alleged, there must be a real reason for them to be holding these two gentlemen,and there will also be a legal backing for why they should be holding these people.”

Video Credit: Arise (0:20)

