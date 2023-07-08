Aliyu Gebi Reveals Reasons Why DSS First Came Out To Say Godwin Emefiele Isn’t In Their Custody

He went on to highlight that the DSS, much like their reputation, adheres to rules and regulations. If a competent court of jurisdiction were to issue an order to the DSS, they would unquestionably comply. Gebi recalled that when the initial allegations emerged about the CBN governor’s arrest, the DSS promptly denied his presence in their custody because he was not there at that specific time. Subsequently, when Emefiele was indeed detained by the DSS, they openly acknowledged it. Therefore, Gebi argued that the DSS maintains a commitment to truthfulness and due process. Consequently, if the two individuals in question are still being held as alleged, there must exist a valid reason for their continued detention, supported by legal justifications.

Aliyu Gebi, a security analyst, disclosed in an interview with Arise the rationale behind the Department of State Services’ (DSS) denial that Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was in their custody despite widespread rumors suggesting otherwise. Gebi revealed that the DSS made this statement because, in reality, Emefiele was not in their custody during that period.

Gebi further emphasized that the DSS is an agency known for its transparency. After arresting Emefiele, the DSS publicly acknowledged his detention. However, Gebi suggested that there must be a legitimate reason for the DSS to have kept him in custody up to the present moment.

