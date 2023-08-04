Alia Meets Shettima Over Security, Agriculture In Benue State

By Isaac Uzaan

The Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Thursday, August 03, 2023 met behind closed doors with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting, Governor Alia said the purpose of the visit was to improve the security as well as agriculture in Benue State.

He said the Vice President has a good passion for the state, and he has been very supportive to Benue.

Governor Alia said Benue is the food Basket of the nation. ‘So, we need everyone with the thinking and with the actions that can help us to move from grace to grace in terms of food and food security”.

He added that Vice President Kashim Shettima is the man whose leaning is in agriculture and his thinking will help the state to improve in food production and security.

The Governor also congratulated the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on his emergence as the new National Chairman of APC at the recent APC Caucus meeting in Abuja.

He advised the new leadership of the party to work for the unity of the party and unity of the nation.

Friday, August 04, 2023

Chilakem (

)