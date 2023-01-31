NEWS

Alhassan Doguwa: CBN’s Naira Re-Design Could Have A Negative Impact On APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been thrown into chaos following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent decision to re-design the Naira currency. According to party chieftain Alhassan Doguwa, the move is “injurious” to the APC’s chances of winning the upcoming elections.

Speaking during an interview on CHANNELS TV’s ‘Politics Today’ with Seun Akinbaloye on Monday evening, Doguwa accused the CBN of making the policy based on political undertones. He said; “I agree completely with our presidential candidate, who said that the Naira redesign policy is politically motivated. 

So, I wonder why you (CBN) can create such a problem at such a critical time, when apparently you can’t even cope with the demands for the new Naira notes.”

The Naira re-design has been met with significant backlash, with critics claiming that the move could disenfranchise voters, create financial uncertainty and put an unnecessary burden on the country’s already crippled economy.

Doguwa believes that the policy is unlikely to have any positive impact on the country and instead will have a negative effect on the upcoming elections. He said; “the Central Bank is embarking on a policy that is quite unpopular, a policy that is quite suspicious, then this will create a problem that is injurious to the ruling party because an arm of the government is now being seen to be working against the interest of Nigerians.”

The APC chieftain’s comments come at a time when the country is preparing for the upcoming presidential elections. His words are a stark reminder that any ill-thought out policy decisions could have a negative impact on the nation’s political landscape. The CBN’s Naira redesign is yet another case of the government’s poor decision-making, which could have a lasting impact on the stability and prosperity of the country.

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1620133582139260931?t=q_ERCEmBtDCDd32OAhhQpw&s=19

