Alhaji Yakassai Reacts To Chief Adebanjo’s Claim That The North Would Not Vote For Bola Tinubu

Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has reacted to the words of the Afenifere Leader, Chief Pa Ayo Adebanjo that the Northerners are deceiving Bola Tinubu and that they will not vote for him on the day of the election. Yakassai speaking as a Kano state politician stated that Asiwaju does not need the larger percentage of votes from the North. He clarified that the former Lagos state governor only needs to get 25 percent of votes cast across the Nation.

He explained that Nigeria’s election is not only in the North but also in the South. He pointed out that the North votes in this election are going to share among the top four Presidential candidates. However, he noted that the SouthWest and the South-South appear to be in lockdown for Asiwaju whom some people can refer to as a Southern politician. According to him, Asiwaju will get 25 percent in about 8 states in the South-West and South-South.

He said, ”Tinubu does not require the totality of voters to win. What he requires is 25 percent of the total votes cast in the 36 States of the federation. Two-thirds do the 36 States of the federation will give you 24 states. Tinubu is from the South West and I think that South West and two other states from the South, making eight are likely to give him 25 percent. Also, 10 states from the North will give him 25 percent, while the additional six to make 24 he will get from the remaining states in the South.”

[Extracts From Punch Newspaper]

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Alhaji #Yakassai #Reacts #Chief #Adebanjos #Claim #North #Vote #Bola #TinubuAlhaji Yakassai Reacts To Chief Adebanjo’s Claim That The North Would Not Vote For Bola Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-12 06:47:06